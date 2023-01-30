Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Hart Flies on Private Jet in Suede Heels With Saint Laurent Tote After Eagles Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eniko Hart — wife of Kevin Hart — brought a luxe take to travel style on a private jet this week.

While onboard a private jet to Los Angeles after traveling to Philadelphia for the Eagles’ football game on Sunday, Hart struck a pose in a dynamic travel outfit on Instagram.

For the occasion, she wore a black collared jacket and matching trousers from Alexander Wang, embossed all over with small sparkly silver “A” monograms. Layered over a black top, her outfit was complete with a long black coat, stud earrings and a delicate gold necklace.

Perhaps making the greatest statement, however, were Hart’s travel bags. The model’s outfit was finished with a sparkly gray version of Balenciaga’s top-handled $2,400 Hourglass XS handbag.

However, packing a larger punch was her carry-on bag: Saint Laurent’s $4,900 ICare shopping bag, a large quilted black leather tote accented by a massive gold metal “YSL” logo. The style has grown in popularity since its launch in May 2022, carried in the accompanying campaign by Hailey Bieber and spotted worn by style stars including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Angelina Jolie, Holly Pan, Nicole Kidman and Zoe Kravitz.

Saint Laurent’s ICare shopping bag. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

When it came to shoes, Hart simply paired her outfit with a set of black suede heels. Though the style and its silhouette couldn’t be fully seen, it did appear to include smooth uppers and closed toes — potentially in a platform-soled boot or pump shape, given current trending styles on the market.

For footwear, Hart often wears neutral-toned or metallic-heeled sandals on the red carpet in a range of silhouettes, hailing from top brands including Tom Ford. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in neutral and pastel-toned slide and thong sandals from brands including Givenchy.

