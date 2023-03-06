Emma Stone Means Business in Striped Suit & Strapped Pumps at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Emma Stone was sharply suited for Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 fashion show, held this Monday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress, who’s been a brand ambassador for the label since 2017, was part of a star-studded front row for the occasion alongside Zendaya, Ana de Armas, Chlöe Grace Moretz and Catherine Deneuve.

The Oscar-winning actress arrived to take in creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere’s latest designs in Paris, wearing a sharp Vuitton outfit. Her attire featured a periwinkle-blue suit overlaid with light red stripes. The set included a double-breasted blazer cinched with glossy black buttons, as well as matching trousers. Stone’s attire was smoothly layered over a white button-up blouse to add to its dapper effect.

Emma Stone attends Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The “Easy A” actress’ ensemble was accessorized minimally, paired with layered stud earrings and a black leather Vuitton top-handled satchel with gold hardware, a flap front and a mini flap-style front pocket.

Emma Stone attends Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Stone’s outfit was finished with a slick pair of Vuitton pumps. The “Cruella” actress’ style included smooth black and white paneled uppers, complete with pointed toes. The pair gained a slick edge from outer panels stretching into crossed front straps, which overlaid Stone’s feet with a slingback silhouette. The “Poor Thing” actress‘ style was finished with thin heels totaling 3 to 4 inches in height, bringing a modern take to the classic pointed-toe pump.

A closer look at Stone’s pumps. CREDIT: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

