Emma Roberts Blossoms in Bow-Tied Floral Dress & Valentino Combat Boots During Milan Fashion Week

Emma Roberts took a romantic approach to night-out style in Italy during Milan Fashion Week.

On Thursday night, Roberts stepped out in Milan with a sweet ensemble. Her outfit featured a white minidress with raised gathered sleeves, covered in an intricate olive green floral print and cinched with a black velvet bow. Sheer black tights, as well as a set of black-framed glasses, simply finished the “Maybe I Do” star’s attire.

Emma Roberts steps out in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Agostino Fabio / MEGA

Roberts’ prime accessory for the occasion was a puffed black leather tote from Maison Margiela. The $2,560 Glam Slam style featured pillow-like quilting with a curved top handle, adding a whimsical finish to her outfit.

Emma Roberts steps out in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Agostino Fabio / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Roberts completed her attire with a set of black Valentino combat boots. Her $1,490 Garavani Go Logo set featured leather uppers with thin laces, as well as ridged rubber soles. Wide buckled ankle straps topped with gold VLogo hardware buckles completed the pair with an armored finish, elevating Roberts’ outfit with a chic punk twist.

A closer look at Roberts’ boots. CREDIT: Agostino Fabio / MEGA

Valentino’s Go Logo combat boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Roberts’ nighttime attire followed a distinctly different fashion approach from her outfit at Prada’s fall 2023 fashion show, also on Thursday. For that occasion, the star arrived in a pale blue silk dress and yellow crystal-coated mini tote, paired with the brand’s metallic gold ankle-strapped pumps from its spring 2023 collection.

Emma Roberts attends Prada’s fall fashion show on Feb. 23, 2023 in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images for Prada

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

