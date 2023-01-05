Emma Roberts Hits the Ski Slopes in Houndstooth Snowsuit & White Boots

Roberts skied on Wednesday, as seen on Instagram . For the occasion, the “Madame Web” star wore a black and white jacket and trousers by Perfect Moment Sports . Both were complete with black trim, as well as an allover large-scale houndstooth print. A black scarf and gloves completed her outfit. Roberts also suited up for the occasion in a gray helmet and dark orange-lensed ski goggles.

The “American Horror Story” star’s outfit was finished with a pair of ski boots. Though the pair could not be fully seen, the set likely included the style’s traditional lace-up silhouette that could clip into her skis while out in the snow. Regardless, the pair was covered by her snowsuit’s hems, allowing its sharp prints to take center stage.

This wasn’t Roberts’ only bold style moment this season. In December, the star bloomed at Saks Fifth Avenue’s dinner at Caviar Kaspia in Los Angeles, wearing a black lace Emilia Wickstead dress with Loewe’s viral rose-heeled pumps.

Emma Roberts attends Saks Fifth Avenue’s dinner at Caviar Kaspia on Melrose Place in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson/Courtesy of BFA

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Adult World” actress‘ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has also served as an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, a campaign star for Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a top star in the fashion world, attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for brands including Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin and Chloé during Fashion Month.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Roberts’ best style moments over the years.