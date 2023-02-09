Emma Roberts Pops in Romantic Bustier Dress & Platform Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue’s NYFW Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

While at Saks on Wednesday night, Roberts posed on the red carpet in a romantic white Proenza Schouler dress. The

Emma Roberts was sleekly outfitted to kick off New York Fashion Week at Saks Fifth Avenue. The occasion came just days after her starring role was revealed in the retailer’s spring 2023 campaign, and featured a concert by Charli XCX and Big Freedia.

Emma Roberts and Saks CEO Marc Metrick attend Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party at The Jazz Club at Aman New York in New York City on Feb. 8, 2023.

Finishing her outfit were rounded silver huggie hoop earrings and matching bangles, as well as Bottega Veneta’s $2,650 Mini Jodie handbag in woven black leather.

Emma Roberts attends Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party at The Jazz Club at Aman New York in New York City on Feb. 8, 2023.

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Adult World” actress‘ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Converse sneakers and Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has also served as an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, a campaign star for DSW, Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a top star in the fashion world, attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for brands including Louis Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin and Chloé during Fashion Month.

