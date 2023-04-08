Emma Roberts Runs Errands in Striped Button Down and Metallic Prada Loafers

Emma Roberts was photographed out running errands in Los Angeles on Friday.

For the occasion, the “Scream Queens” star wore a white collared short-sleeved button-down top featuring black horizontal stripes. The shirt was neatly tucked into high-waisted black denim jeans in a slouchy style. The “American Horror Story” actress accessorized her ensemble with white and black striped sunglasses worn with a leather mini crossbody bag featuring striking gold hardware.

Emma Roberts is seen on April 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

On her feet, Roberts stepped out in glossy metallic silver leather loafers from Prada. Paired alongside long black socks, the style included eye-catching rounded toes and short stacked block heels, while the tops of each toe featured the Italian brand’s triangular logo.

Related Hailey Bieber Styles 90s Staples in Leather Jacket & Square-Toed Loafers Halle Berry's Style Evolution Through the Years Ariana Debose Slips on Versace Loafers & Printed Maxi Dress for 'The View'

The bright shine contrasted Robert’s less formal ensemble, making for a stand-out shoe choice. Loafers are a versatile footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red-carpet events.

A closer look at Emma Roberts’ shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Prada metallic leather loafers. CREDIT: Prada

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Adult World” actress wears everything from Ferragamo platform sandals to Converse sneakers and Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile looks including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has also served as an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, a campaign star for DSW, Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a top star in the fashion world, attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for brands including Louis Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin and Chloé during Fashion Month.

Emma Roberts is seen on April 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

PHOTOS: See some of Emma Roberts best style moments.