Emma Roberts Pops in Scarlet Dress With Red-Hot Heels at ‘Maybe I Do’ Screening

Styled by Brit and Kara Elkin, the “Madame Web” star posed in Lorenzo Serafini’s button-up spring 2023 piece, featuring a draped sheer texture with a ruched bodice and sharply asymmetric short sleeves. A matching scarlet lip, as well as Fred Leighton’s gleaming 19th-century diamond pendant earrings and a ruby and diamond ring, elegantly finished her ensemble.

Emma Roberts attends a screening of “Maybe I Do” hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Jan. 17, 2023.

While arriving at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City for the Tuesday night occasion, Roberts wore a flowing red Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini midi dress.

Emma Roberts was seeing red at a screening for her latest movie, “Maybe I Do.” The romantic comedy, which also stars Luke Bracey, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy, launches in theaters on Jan. 27.

The “Holidate” star’s outfit was finished with a set of matching red sandals during the screening. Her suede style included thin rounded platform-style soles with matching toe straps. Thin stiletto heels — likely totaling at least 4 inches in height — elevated the pair with a sleek height boost, while remaining sharply monochrome within Roberts’ all-red outfit.

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Adult World” actress‘ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has also served as an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, a campaign star for Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a top star in the fashion world, attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for brands including Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin and Chloé during Fashion Month.

