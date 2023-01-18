×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Emma Roberts Pops in Scarlet Dress With Red-Hot Heels at ‘Maybe I Do’ Screening

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
emma-roberts-3
Emma Roberts’ Best Style Moments
Emma Roberts’ Best Style Moments
Emma Roberts’ Best Style Moments
Emma Roberts’ Best Style Moments
View Gallery 37 Images
Emma Roberts was seeing red at a screening for her latest movie, “Maybe I Do.” The romantic comedy, which also stars Luke Bracey, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy, launches in theaters on Jan. 27.

While arriving at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City for the Tuesday night occasion, Roberts wore a flowing red Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini midi dress.

Emma Roberts, Maybe I Do, red carpet, celeb city red carpet, screening, red dress, midi dress, sandals, heeled sandals, red sandals, heels, high heels, stiletto heels, stilettos, Fred Leighton, jewelry, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Lorenzo Serafini
Emma Roberts attends a screening of “Maybe I Do” hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Jan. 17, 2023.
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Styled by Brit and Kara Elkin, the “Madame Web” star posed in Lorenzo Serafini’s button-up spring 2023 piece, featuring a draped sheer texture with a ruched bodice and sharply asymmetric short sleeves. A matching scarlet lip, as well as Fred Leighton’s gleaming 19th-century diamond pendant earrings and a ruby and diamond ring, elegantly finished her ensemble.

The “Holidate” star’s outfit was finished with a set of matching red sandals during the screening. Her suede style included thin rounded platform-style soles with matching toe straps. Thin stiletto heels — likely totaling at least 4 inches in height — elevated the pair with a sleek height boost, while remaining sharply monochrome within Roberts’ all-red outfit.

Emma Roberts, Maybe I Do, red carpet, celeb city red carpet, screening, red dress, midi dress, sandals, heeled sandals, red sandals, heels, high heels, stiletto heels, stilettos, Fred Leighton, jewelry, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Lorenzo Serafini
Emma Roberts attends a screening of “Maybe I Do” hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Jan. 17, 2023.
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Adult World” actress‘ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has also served as an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, a campaign star for Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a top star in the fashion world, attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for brands including Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin and Chloé during Fashion Month.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Roberts’ best style moments over the years.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad