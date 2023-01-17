Emma Roberts Soars in $78 Towering Platform Heels & Cheerful Checks for ‘Maybe I Do’ Press

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

While posing after being styled by Brit Elkin, Roberts was snapped on Instagram Stories by hairstylist Ryan Trygstad. For the occasion, the “Madame Web” star wore a brown and cream checkerboard-printed coat, which featured a padded texture, scalloped edges and sweet light purple padded trim. The coat was layered atop the rest of Roberts’ outfit: a cream-collared sleeveless minidress with a paneled purple floral print, light pink tights and gold huggie earrings.

Emma Roberts was whimsically dressed while doing press ahead of her latest movie, “Maybe I Do.” The romantic comedy, which also stars Luke Bracey, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy, launches in theaters on Jan. 27.

The “Holidate” star’s outfit was finished with a pair of chunky platform pumps — an affordable style from Steve Madden. Roberts’ set — Madden’s $78 (previously $130) Skyrise pumps — featured glossy cream patent leather uppers with closed toes, thick soles and buckled ankle straps. Wide block heels totaling 6 inches in height completed the set with a soaring base, while smoothly complementing Roberts’ coat and dress with matching pale neutrals.

This wasn’t Roberts’ only bold style moment this season. In December, the star bloomed at Saks Fifth Avenue’s dinner at Caviar Kaspia in Los Angeles, wearing a black lace Emilia Wickstead dress with Loewe’s viral rose-heeled pumps.

Emma Roberts attends Saks Fifth Avenue’s dinner at Caviar Kaspia on Melrose Place in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson/Courtesy of BFA

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Adult World” actress‘ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has also served as an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, a campaign star for Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a top star in the fashion world, attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for brands including Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin and Chloé during Fashion Month.

