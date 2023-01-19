Emma Roberts Blooms in Chic Rosette Halter Top and Sharp Pumps for ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Styled by Brit and Kara Elkin, the “Madame Web” star left the “Watch What Happens Live” in Manhattan on Wednesday night in an all-black outfit. Her ensemble featured a silky halter top with thin upper straps and sheer sleeves, elegantly topped with a large layered rosette. The floral statement was framed by a sharp pair of black trousers, as well as a lapeled coat. Round diamond stud earrings by Parisian label Yvonne Leon completed her ensemble with a chic dash of sparkle.

Emma Roberts brought chic style to New York City while promoting her latest movie, “Maybe I Do.” The romantic comedy, which also stars Luke Bracey, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy, launches in theaters on Jan. 27.

The “Holidate” star’s outfit was finished with a set of matching pointed-toe pumps. Appearing to be crafted from smooth suede, her triangular-toed set featured curved vamps with thin 4-inch stiletto heels. The set added a sharp, sophisticated finish to her ensemble, while remaining neutral to allow its textures and accents to shine.

Emma Roberts attends a screening of “Maybe I Do” hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Jan. 17, 2023.

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Adult World” actress‘ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has also served as an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, a campaign star for Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a top star in the fashion world, attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for brands including Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin and Chloé during Fashion Month.

