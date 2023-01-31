Emma Roberts Styles White Blouse With Pussy-Bow Tie & 6-Inch Heels on ‘James Corden’

Styled by Brit and Kara Elkin, the “Madame Web” star sat down with Corden and actor Paul Walter Hauser in a sharp Ralph Lauren outfit.
Her ensemble featured a set of black suede trousers made from a mulberry silk blend with a subtle floral motif printed all over.
Roberts wore the pants with a white blouse featuring an upturned collar. Giving her classic set a glamorous finish was a set of sparkling Anita Ko earrings, as well as a large black silk pussy-bow tied around her neck.
The “Holidate” star’s outfit was finished with a set of matching black platform sandals from Jimmy Choo. Her $950 Max style featured smooth suede uppers with ankle and peep-toe straps atop thick soles. Towering 5.75-inch stiletto heels complete the pair with a sleek height boost, providing Roberts with sky-high heels to sharply finish her attire while complementing its textures and neutral hues.
Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Adult World” actress‘ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.
During her career, Roberts has also served as an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, a campaign star for Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a top star in the fashion world, attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for brands including Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin and Chloé during Fashion Month.
