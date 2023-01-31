Emma Roberts Styles White Blouse With Pussy-Bow Tie & 6-Inch Heels on ‘James Corden’

Emma Roberts brought chic style to “The Late Late Show with James Corden” while promoting her latest movie, “Maybe I Do.” The romantic comedy, which also stars Luke Bracey, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy, is now out in theaters.

Styled by Brit and Kara Elkin, the “Madame Web” star sat down with Corden and actor Paul Walter Hauser in a sharp Ralph Lauren outfit.

Emma Roberts appears on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” with James Corden and Paul Walter Hauser on Jan. 30, 2023. CREDIT: CBS

Her ensemble featured a set of black suede trousers made from a mulberry silk blend with a subtle floral motif printed all over.

Roberts wore the pants with a white blouse featuring an upturned collar. Giving her classic set a glamorous finish was a set of sparkling Anita Ko earrings, as well as a large black silk pussy-bow tied around her neck.