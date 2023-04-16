Emma Roberts Goes Boho in Fringed Dress & Cowboy Boots at H&M’s Coachella 2023 Brunch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Roberts brought distinctly bohemian style to day two of Coachella 2023 — particularly for H&M’s Coachella brunch, held in Indio, Calif.

The Crown Vintage collaborator’s outfit for the Saturday event, styled by Brit Elkin naturally hailed from H&M. As seen on Instagram, her ensemble consisted of a sleeveless cream minidress covered in rows of fringe, creating an allover textured effect. Elkin opted to accessorize Roberts’ festival attire with delicate gold earrings, as well as gold-framed sunglasses from Oliver Peoples: the brand’s $524 M-4 30Th style, featuring round frames with smoky gray lenses.

Roberts’ outfit was finished with a dark brown Daana Saakena crossbody bag, crafted from smooth leather. Her $1,775 Lulu Marrone style featured a rounded silhouette with a removable strap and gleaming gold hardware. Though Roberts’ colorway is currently sold out, multiple hues are available on Saakena’s website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELKIN (@elkin) The “Holidate” star’s outfit was finished with a pair of cowboy boots from Sonora. Her $1,032 Santa Fe style featured smooth taupe suede uppers with rounded shafts and pointed toes. The set gained added flair from traditional swirling white Western embroidery across its shafts and toes, while brown soles with a thin base and thick 2.36-inch stacked heels completed the pair with a subtle height boost. The pair completed Roberts’ ensemble with a burst of cowgirl style while remaining lightweight and bohemian for the occasion. Sonora’s Santa Fe boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sonora