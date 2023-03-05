Emma Roberts Takes Flight in Feather-Trimmed Dress and Mules at Valentino’s Fall 2023 Show at Paris Fashion Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Roberts continued her Paris Fashion Week journey this season at Valentino’s fall 2023 fashion show. The actress was one of the numerous star guests in the front row for the occasion, including Lori Harvey, Florence Pugh, Nicole Ari Parker, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Roberts arrived to view creative director Pierpolo Piccioli’s latest collection — titled “Black Tie” — in Paris on Sunday night, wearing an all-black outfit. Her ensemble featured a long-sleeved dress with a dynamic thigh-high slit, trimmed in frothy black feathers for a dash of vintage drama. The Belletrist founder’s outfit was complete with sheer black tights to ward off the Paris chill.

Emma Roberts attends Valentino’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2023. CREDIT: Olivier Borde/Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Roberts’ ensemble was accessorized with Valentino’s black leather $2,690 VLogo shoulder bag, as well as gold and diamond-covered clip drop earrings from Italian luxury jewelry brand Eera.

(L-R): Emma, Emma Roberts, WINWIN, Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham attend Valentino’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Robert simply finished her outfit with a pair of heeled mules. The “Madame Web” actress‘ style included glossy black patent leather uppers with thin soles and wide foot straps, tapping into the style’s core silhouette. Giving the set a slick boost were thin angled heels, totaling at least 4 inches in height. The set gave Roberts a sharp height boost while monochromatically complementing her outfit’s nonchalant glamour.

A closer look at Roberts’ mules. CREDIT: Olivier Borde/Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

PHOTOS: Discover Valentino’s spring 2023 collection in the gallery.