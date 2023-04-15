Emma Roberts Goes Retro in Lacy Prada Dress & $70 Melissa Jelly Sandals for Coachella 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Roberts stepped out in groovy style for day one of Coachella 2023. Styled by Brit Elkin, Roberts posed in a white slip dress on Instagram before stepping out to the music festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday.

The Crown Vintage collaborator’s outfit hailed from Prada, featuring delicate lace trim along its neckline and hem. The piece was finished with a small sheer bodice panel in the shape of Prada’s signature triangle nameplate. Roberts opted to bring her outfit a dash of bohemian flair with Monica Vinader’s $425 Keshi necklace, featuring a strand of natural pearls with a sculpted recycled gold clasp.

Roberts finished her outfit with a set of rosy pink sunglasses from Dan Levy’s eyewear brand, DL Eyewear: the $150 Atlas style, a silhouette with oval-shaped cellulose acetate frames reminiscent of the ’70s.

The “Holidate” star’s outfit was finished with a pair of jelly sandals from Melissa. Her $60 Possession style, a signature of the brand, featured clear round-toed uppers with purple undertones. The short-heeled set included flat front soles, buckled ankle straps and cutout fronts for a fisherman-style silhouette, bringing Roberts’ ensemble a whimsically retro finish. It also tapped into the current trend of fisherman sandals, whose similar bohemian shapes can be seen in new collections by Loeffler Randall, Aquatalia, Steve Madden and Gucci this spring. Melissa’s Possession sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Melissa