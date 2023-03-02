Emma Roberts Pops in Yellow Leather Dress & Stitched Combat Boots at Chloé’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Roberts brought a pop of color to the front row for Chloé’s fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Roberts arrived to the Centre Pompidou for the show to take in creative director Gabriela Hearst’s latest designs, wearing a punchy bohemian outfit. The “Maybe I Do” star’s ensemble featured a $6,945 leather minidress, cast in a golden yellow hue. The A-line style featured a scooped neckline and rounded short sleeves, layered atop sheer black tights.

Emma Roberts attends Chloé’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 2, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

For a boho-chic finish, Roberts also accented her outfit with the French brand’s multicolored stone and pearl drop earrings — plus its new braided $2,190 Penelope leather satchel, cast in a light tan hue.

When it came to shoes, Roberts smoothly finished her outfit with a set of lace-up boots — also by Chloé. The “Scream Queens” star’s $1,100 Noua style featured smooth black leather upper with rounded capped toes, monochrome laces and lightly ridged soles. Light beige outsole stitching added a sweetly DIY-esque finish to the pair, elevating their edge while remaining true to Hearst’s elegantly boho vision for the brand.

Chloé’s Noua boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Chloé’s fall 2023 show was inspired by Baroque Italian painter Artemisia Gentileschim, emphasizing the various forms of femininity with minimalist ensembles in brown, cream and black hues. The brand also marked the occasion with a Gentilesch quote shared before the show: “A woman’s name raises doubt until her work is seen.” Roberts viewed the new line from the front row, alongside stars including Venus Williams, Zazie Beetz and Honey Dijon.

(L-R): Honey Dijon, Zazie Beetz, LiuTao, Emma Roberts and Trisha Shetty attend Chloé’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 2, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.