Emma Roberts Enjoys the Sun in Bandeau Bikini & $80 Betsey Johnson Boots During Coachella 2023

Emma Roberts brought sleek style and sparkling shoes to her final day of Coachella 2023’s first weekend.

The Crown Vintage collaborator’s final outfit — seen on Instagram while relaxing before the music festival in Indio, Calif., on Sunday — featured a printed This Belongs To bikini, featuring a white and dark brown-striped bandeau top and matching bottoms. Styled by Brit Elkin, Roberts’ swimwear moment was complemented with a pearl Monica Vinader necklace, golden orange-framed Lapima sunglasses and a silky hair scarf.