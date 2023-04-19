Emma Roberts Enjoys the Sun in Bandeau Bikini & $80 Betsey Johnson Boots During Coachella 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Emma Roberts brought sleek style and sparkling shoes to her final day of Coachella 2023’s first weekend.
The Crown Vintage collaborator’s final outfit — seen on Instagram while relaxing before the music festival in Indio, Calif., on Sunday — featured a printed This Belongs To bikini, featuring a white and dark brown-striped bandeau top and matching bottoms. Styled by Brit Elkin, Roberts’ swimwear moment was complemented with a pearl Monica Vinader necklace, golden orange-framed Lapima sunglasses and a silky hair scarf.
The “Holidate” star’s second outfit for the festival itself, however, veered on the darker side. Roberts’ second Elkin-style look, also shared on Instagram, featured a black graphic T-shirt tucked into a black fringed miniskirt from Janey Lopaty Vintage. The set was paired with round dark Oliver Peoples sunglasses, as well as a large gray sweatshirt — which Roberts opted to remove to show her full ensemble.
Roberts’ Coachella outfit was finished with a pair of Betsey Johnson boots. Her $80 (previously $139) Diva style featured bright red uppers with pointed toes and curved ankle-high shafts. A coating of sparkling red rhinestones gave the Western style a burst of added glamour, while stacked 2.5-inch heels provided Roberts with a subtle height boost that was utterly cowgirl-worthy.
Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.
PHOTOS: Discover top performances on day 1 of Coachella 2023 in the gallery.