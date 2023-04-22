Emma Roberts Goes Barefoot & Blooms in Yellow Floral Maxi Dress With Son Rhodes

Emma Roberts and her son, Rhodes, are learning the beauty of yellow in her latest Instagram post on Saturday.

Wearing a spring-inspired look, the “Scream Queens” alum walked hand-in-hand with her baby boy in a yellow dress covered in floral blooms. Rhodes coordinated with his mom by opting for a yellow tee and oversized green pants.

The mommy-mogul usually dresses her son in comfortable and trendy clothing. She has been known to prioritize comfort and versatility in her own fashion choices and tends to apply the same principles to her son’s wardrobe with classic and timeless pieces, as well as sustainable and eco-friendly options.

Roberts went barefoot, but her shoe choices vary from bohemian to contemporary and edgy styles, and she prioritizes ease and comfort when off-duty, often wearing Ferragamo platform sandals, Converse sneakers, and Ugg boots.

She frequently re-wears versatile looks like Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals, and Gucci mules. For red carpet events, Roberts opts for neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals, and boots from Christian Louboutin, Prada, and Chloe Gosselin.

Last week, the actress brought her eclectic style to Coachella with a slew of looks. One that included red embellished cowboy boots from Betsy Johnson that lit up the desert like never before.

In addition to her acting career, Roberts has been an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch, and Neutrogena and has worked on campaigns for DSW, Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s, and Fred. She has also collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She is a top star in the fashion world, attending events like the Met Gala and sitting in the front row at shows for brands such as Louis Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, and Chloé during Fashion Month.

