Emma Roberts Slips on Heeled Loafers & Fall Coat for ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12

‘s costume for the occasion featured a dark blue V-neck top and trousers with faintly frayed hems. Atop the set was a deep brown coat with an ankle-length hem and pointed lapels, bringing Roberts’ attire a sharp finish.

Emma Roberts was sharply suited while on set for the latest season of FX’s “American Horror Story.”

However, this wasn’t the actress’ only sharp “AHS’ outfit this week. On Saturday, she was also seen filming with actor Matt Czuchry — classically dressed in a light gray coat, blue jeans and deep gray suede sneakers — while walking a dog in Central Park. Roberts’ ensemble for the occasion featured a red-brown pussybow blouse beneath a navy lapeled coat and flared trousers, smoothly elevated by block-heeled boots with dark red leather uppers.

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Adult World” actress wears Ferragamo platforms, Converse sneakers and Ugg boots, as well as her go-to Alexander McQueen boots and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, Roberts often dons neutral or embellished pumps, sandals and boots from labels including Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has served as a brand ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, as well as a campaign star for Crown Vintage, DSW, Hugo Boss, Saks Fifth Avenue, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a star in the fashion world, regularly attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for Louis Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York and Chloé.

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

