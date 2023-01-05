‘Wednesday’ Star Emma Myers Sharpens Up in Gucci Boots for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Debut

Emma Myers made her debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in sharp style this week.

The “Wednesday” star, who portrays colorful teenage werewolf Enid on the Netflix show, sat down with Fallon on Wednesday evening in a chic cream minidress. Hailing from Gucci’s resort 2023 collection, her ensemble featured flared bell sleeves and a wide pleated flap-front silhouette cinched with a rounded collar.

Emma Myers appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York City on Jan. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Styled by Amanda Lim, Myers’ outfit was finished with a silver ring and sheer black polka-dotted tights.

When it came to footwear, Myers slipped into a sharp pair of Gucci boots. Her black leather style included knee-high uppers with lightly rounded, capped toes. The set was complete with short heels, as well as small metal “GG” monograms and thin straps on each shaft. The set added an equestrian finish to Myers’ ensemble, while remaining sharp and versatile for everyday wear.

Myers’ appearance on “Fallon” marked her talk show debut. The occasion found the actress discussing numerous aspects of her breakthrough performance on “Wednesday,” including attending a werewolf bootcamp — which you can currently view on YouTube.

Meyers’ shoe style is versatile and casual. The actress regularly wears white sneakers and lightly colored slides while off-duty, hailing from brands including Converse and Adidas. On the red carpet, she can also be seen in embellished platform heels from brands including Giuseppe Zanotti.

PHOTOS: Discover Gucci’s spring 2023 collection in the gallery.