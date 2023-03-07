Emma Corrin Takes the Runway in Golden Sequined Briefs & Peep-Toe Heels at Miu Miu’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Emma Corrin stormed the runway with a glamorous ’60s twist at Miu Miu’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

The Golden Globe-winning actress walked on Miuccia Prada’s latest runway collection in an outfit seemingly inspired by socialite Edie Sedgwick — as well as Sienna Miller’s portrayal of her in 2006’s “Factory Girl.”

Corrin’s ensemble featured a light tan turtleneck sweater, layered atop sheer dark brown tights. Giving the set a glamorous, sans-pants twist were tan briefs, embellished in gleaming golden yellow and white crystals for a burst of tongue-in-cheek glamour. A quilted black leather top-handle handbag, complete with gold hardware, smoothly finished the outfit with a vintage-inspired finish.

Emma Corrin walks in Miu Miu’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Estrop/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Corrin’s outfit was finished with a pair of peep-toed heels. Their orange tonal style featured smooth satin uppers, complete with closed counters in a D’Orsay silhouette. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height completed the set with a chic, minimalist height boost.

A closer look at Corrin’s peep-toe heels. CREDIT: Estrop/Getty Images

Miu Miu’s fall 2023 collection highlighted the spirit of the woman on the go, with Miuccia Prada pairing chic neutral tones of black, brown, tan and gray across sharp sweaters, dresses, skirts and coats. Hues of green, orange, pink and red added pops of color throughout the line — which featured sophisticated shoe offerings of chunky monk-strap loafers, peep-toe and buckle-strapped pumps. For a ladylike finish, every model carried leather handbags in the crooks of their arms throughout the show, including Goth, Emma Corrin, Liu Wen and Zaya Wade.

Models walk in Miu Miu’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Estrop/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

