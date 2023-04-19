Emily Ratajkowski Strolls in Heeled Wedges for Tory Burch’s Spring 2023 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski served sleek summer dressing inspiration in Tory Burch’s latest campaign.

In a new Instagram Reel from Burch as part of her brand’s spring 2023 campaign, Ratajkowski wore a layered outfit from the designer’s spring collection. While arm-in-arm with fellow model Vittoria Ceretti, the “My Body” author wore a sheer black knit top and ruched maroon miniskirt over a bright red maxi skirt. Ratajkowski’s attire was cinched by a thin black belt with a mirror charm, as well as Burch’s beaded two-toned $298 Galaxy statement hoop earrings.

A similar outfit was worn by Ceretti, whose ensemble featured gray, cream and black hues with a metallic gleam from silver slide sandals. Both models carried Burch’s new $648 Eleanor convertible shoulder bag, an adjustable leather handbag with a flap silhouette and a silver metal logo clasp. Ratajkowski’s was cast in a thistle-purple tone, while Ceretti’s popped in a bright tropical blue hue.

When it came to footwear, Ratajkowski’s attire was finished with a pair of wedged sandals. Though the heeled set couldn’t be fully seen, the “Gone Girl” actress’ footwear did feature thin brown leather straps, geometrically finished with golden yellow wedged heels. The moment marked Ratajkowski’s latest with Burch, following her closing appearance in the designer’s fall 2023 New York Fashion Week runway show.

Emily Ratajkowski walks in Tory Burch’s fall 2023 fashion show at Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: RODIN BANICA 2023

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from launching her own label, the new mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years.

