Emily Ratajkowski is a Versace Bride in Purple Wedding Dress & Gladiator Stilettos for Spring 2023 Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski was ready for the runway — and the altar — in Versace’s spring 2023 campaign.

As seen on Instagram, Ratajkowski revealed a behind-the-scenes look at Donatella Versace’s newest campaign. For the occasion, the “My Body” author wore a sweeping violet silk wedding dress by the designer, featuring a deep neckline, thigh-high slits and ornate floral lace trim. A matching sheer veil and fingerless gloves finished the outfit with a dash of gothic drama, further emphasized with a crystal-coated Versace tiara as well.

When it came to footwear, the “Gone Girl” actress completed her outfit with a set of slick heeled sandals — also by Versace. Her $1,575 style included matching violet satin uppers, accentuated with pointed-toe soles and five thin buckled gladiator straps. Curved 4.25-inch silver stiletto heels completed the pair with dynamic finish.

Versace’s satin sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

The set added a sultry monochrome edge to Ratajkowski’s outfit, similar to the same moment it was worn by Bella Hadid — with the same wedding gown, as well — in Versace’s spring 2023 runway show.

Bella Hadid is seen on the front row of the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from launching her own label, the new mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years.

