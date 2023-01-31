Emily Ratajkowski’s Son Sylvester Apollo Bear Joins Her in Tory Burch’s Spring 2023 Campaign

It’s a family affair for Emily Ratajkowski and Tory Burch.

Tory Burch’s spring 2023 campaign celebrates the strength of women and the power of femininity, motherhood and family. The campaign, set in Hollywood, features Vittoria Ceretti, Ugbad Abdi and Emily Ratajkowski, whose son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, joins her in a few photos.

Defined by sensual silhouettes, an ethereal palette and weightless layers, the spring 2023 collection reflects Tory’s purpose: to instill confidence and empower women. “Women don’t want to feel restricted, and they aren’t interested in rules,” Tory said in a release. “They want to dress for themselves and express their individuality.”

Ratajkowski and Ceretti model for Tory Burch’s Spring 2023 Campaign. CREDIT: Jamie Hawkesworth

Ratajkowski, Ceretti and Abdi wear an array of looks seen on the runway, from mirrorwork gowns to Italian wool blazers, tech-satin skirts, sporty viscose separates and ruched jersey bandeaux. The spring season introduces new accessories in addition to apparel, including the Pierced Slingback and Cosmic Hoops, as well as iterations on signature Tory Burch handbags, shoes, eyewear and watches. For footwear, the collection includes sneakers, ballet flats, mules and more.

The campaign was styled by Brian Molloy and photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth. The spring 2023 collection is now available in Tory Burch stores, on toryburch.com and in select retailers worldwide.

Ratajkowski and her son, Sylvester model for Tory Burch’s Spring 2023 Campaign. CREDIT: Jamie Hawkesworth

When it comes to her footwear choices, Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When hitting more formal events, the “I Feel Pretty” actress is known to wear strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Not only does she have an impressive personal fashion taste, but she also previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from launching her own label, the mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years, in addition to her latest campaign with Tory Burch.

