Emily Ratajkowski Blooms in Sheer Floral Dress & Sandals at Cult Gaia’s NYFW Store Party

Emily Ratajkowsk made a sheer statement at Cult Gaia’s store opening during New York Fashion Week.

Ratajkowski attended the brand’s flagship boutique opening on New York City’s Wooster Street in dynamic style on Wednesday night. For the occasion, the “My Body” author wore a Jasmin Larian-designed $2,598 Kennedy gown, a sheer black sleeveless dress with a slip base and gleaming all-over black beadwork. Complementing the botanical-covered piece was Gaia’s $328 (previously 468) Dory bag, a beaded black clutch with frothy feathered trim, as well as thin hoop earrings.

Emily Ratajkowski attends Cult Gaia’s flagship boutique opening on Wooster Street in New York City on Feb. 8, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

(L-R): A guest, Jasmin Larian Hekmat, Remi Bader and Emily Ratajkowski attend Cult Gaia’s flagship boutique opening on Wooster Street in New York City on Feb. 8, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

When it came to footwear, Ratajkowski completed her outfit with a set of matching sandals. The “Gone Girl” actress ‘ smooth leather style featured a matte black hue, complete with smooth uppers with thin soles and straps. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height sleekly finished the pair with a height-boosting base.

A closer look at Ratajkowski’s sandals. CREDIT: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Jasmin Larian Hekmat and Emily Ratajkowski attend Cult Gaia’s flagship boutique opening on Wooster Street in New York City on Feb. 8, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from launching her own label, the new mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years.

