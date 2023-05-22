Emily Ratajkowski Models Fendi in Sleek Black Dress & Strappy Sandals at PEN America Literary Gala 2023

Emily Ratajkowski attended the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Thursday, wearing a classic outfit.

The supermodel effortlessly donned a stunning black maxi dress by Fendi that showcased her impeccable style. The sleeveless design allowed her to embrace the warm weather, while the scoop neckline added a touch of elegance.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on May 18, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for PEN America

On her feet, she opted for black strappy sandals to bring her look to completion. The strappy sandal is a versatile and essential item in any shoe collection, suitable for both casual and formal occasions. With its varying designs, from minimalistic to intricate, the strappy sandal can instantly add a touch of sophistication or playfulness to an outfit. The sandal’s ability to elongate the legs and add height to the wearer makes it a popular choice among women.

At the 2023 Literary Gala in NYC, author Salman Rushdie received the PEN Centenary Courage Award, his first public appearance since a knife attack. Rushdie emphasized the importance of PEN America’s mission to protect free expression in the face of book bans and censorship, calling for resilience and action against terrorism. The gala, attended by esteemed writers and advocates, supports PEN America’s literary and advocacy programs globally.

Among the guests this year were Fred Armisen, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Brit Bennett, Candance Bushnell, Michael Che, Susan Choi, Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg, Min Jin Lee, Raven Leilani, Diane Sawyer, Andrew Solomon and Cecily Strong.

