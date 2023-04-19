Emily Ratajkowski ‘Fit Checks’ in Leather Outfit & Red Celine Boots With Marc Jacobs

Emily Ratajkowski was sharply dressed for a quick “fit check” with Marc Jacobs.

For the occasion, the duo posed in a new video shared by Jacobs on Instagram. While sharing her outfit’s various pieces, the “My Body” author spotlit a vintage brown leather jacket and trousers layered atop a black crop top, which she accented with gold hoop earrings and a gemstone necklace.

Jacobs, meanwhile, was dressed in all-black: a vintage American Apparel sweater, custom Comme des Garcons trousers, a Saint Laurent coat and pointed-toe flats.

When it came to footwear, Ratajkowski gave her outfit a pop of color with a pair of old Celine boots. Originally designed by Phoebe Philo, the “Gone Girl” actress‘ pair featured a pointed-toe silhouette with red leather uppers covered in a reptilian snakeskin print. Thin heels totaling at least 3-4 inches in height completed the set with a sleek finish.

The moment followed Ratajkowski’s latest viral campaign: Jacobs’ spring 2023 Monogram Collection, where she posed for Harley Weir’s lens in a white corseted crop top, monogrammed maxi skirt and long gloves with a monogrammed black tote bag.

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from launching her own label, the new mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years.

