Emily Ratajkowski Amps Up Leather Trench Coat With Timberland Boots in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted hanging out in New York today, snapping selfies and taking a walk with friends.

The model kept it casual for her outing, opting for a sleek dark red trench coat with bright red buttons and a shiny patent leather finish.

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed out in New York on March 31, 2023. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

The coat was worn belted, defining the silhouette and layered overtop a pair of olive green cargo pants in a slouchy style.

On the accessories front, the runway regular toted a dark brown speckled shoulder bag made of leather featuring plentiful pocket space worn with 90s-esque thin black sunnies. Ratajkowski opted for gold jewelry, sporting mid-sized hoops for good measure.

As for footwear, Ratajkowski stepped out in reliable tan Timberland boots. The utilitarian closet staple featured neutral calf-high uppers in a sleek bright yellow lace-up silhouette, complete with rounded toes and ridged rubber and waterproof platform soles in tan with reliable non-slip tread and comfortable wear.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s shoes. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed out in New York on March 31, 2023. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

PHOTOS: Check out Emily Ratajkowski’s impressive style evolution.