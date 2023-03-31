Emily Ratajkowski Amps Up Leather Trench Coat With Timberland Boots in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted hanging out in New York today, snapping selfies and taking a walk with friends.
The model kept it casual for her outing, opting for a sleek dark red trench coat with bright red buttons and a shiny patent leather finish.
The coat was worn belted, defining the silhouette and layered overtop a pair of olive green cargo pants in a slouchy style.
On the accessories front, the runway regular toted a dark brown speckled shoulder bag made of leather featuring plentiful pocket space worn with 90s-esque thin black sunnies. Ratajkowski opted for gold jewelry, sporting mid-sized hoops for good measure.
As for footwear, Ratajkowski stepped out in reliable tan Timberland boots. The utilitarian closet staple featured neutral calf-high uppers in a sleek bright yellow lace-up silhouette, complete with rounded toes and ridged rubber and waterproof platform soles in tan with reliable non-slip tread and comfortable wear.
Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.
PHOTOS: Check out Emily Ratajkowski’s impressive style evolution.