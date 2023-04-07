Emily Ratajkowski Pops in Bright Blue Vest & Neon Salomon XT-6 Advanced Trail Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed taking a stroll out in New York yesterday.

The “Gone Girl” actress was outfitted in a casual look comprised of a sleeveless collared button-up vest made of a bright blue ribbed fabric. The vibrant top was worn with slouchy low-rise olive green cargo pants featuring a drawstring waistline and a baggy appearance.

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted taking a walk in New York on April 6, 2023. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

Rounding out her look, Ratajkowski carried a black leather Loewe shoulder bag with a thick white shoulder strap featuring the Spanish luxury brand’s logo on it in black. The runway regular also sported a chic pair of black cat eye sunnies for good measure.

Emily Ratajkowski spotted taking a walk in New York on April 6, 2023. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

On her feet, the model laced up Salomon XT-6 Advanced Trail athletic sneakers. The pair was made up of mesh neon yellow and dark blue uppers with white and light blue detailing and matching white laces. Even the soles, which were plush, thick and likely made of rubber, were a coordinating blue.

Salomon XT-6 Advanced Trail athletic sneakers. CREDIT: Saks With Ave.

The sporty style is much like any other athletic shoe, made with a flexible, breathable and aerodynamic mesh made for everything from working out to running errands. Ratajkowski’s monochrome style is a perfect mixture of style and function, bringing together the best of both worlds. The style is a constant in the podcast host’s wardrobe.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s shoes. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

