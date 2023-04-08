Elsa Hosk Towers in See-Through Valentino Platform Heels and Faux-Feather Trousers

Elsa Hosk modeled a full Valentino look in a short video posted to her Instagram on Friday. The clip was accompanied by a caption that read, “My @maisonvalentinoalter-ego 🌶 took my new @maisonvalentino #Loco bag out for a non-casual outing ❤️.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was dressed in a blush-pink long-sleeved bodysuit worn with matching pink trousers dotted with faux-feathers that billowed in the wind. The runway regular accessorized her full designer look with an all-black Valentino Garavani Loco shoulder bag with black logo detailing made of a shiny black metal and gold and black leather straps. For the outing, Hosk wore her short blond tresses parted down the middle and slicked back into a sleek little ponytail.

Adding height to her look, Hosk sported clear platform sandal heels, also from Valentino. The platforms featured chunky see-through soles, peep toes, thick sturdy straps and towering clear block heels reaching around 5 to 6 inches in height.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, as a wide selection of brands, including Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo, have already started to level up their footwear selection.

Valentino Garavani tan platform pumps with a plexi heel. CREDIT: Valentino

Hosk’s shoe style is wide-ranging, varying from minimalist to bohemian. The model often wears embellished and versatile sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Mach & Mach, Saint Laurent, Manolo Blahnik and Aquazzura. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flat sandals, loafers and heeled boots from brands including Hermes, Piferi, Celine, Vanda Novak and Chanel. Hosk’s sneaker collection also includes a rotation of lace-up pairs from Adidas and New Balance. However, she’s also donned similar styles as the aforementioned from a range of affordable brands, including Vince Camuto, Schutz and PrettyLittleThing.

PHOTOS: See what Elsa Hosk wore to Revolve’s summer party.