Elsa Hosk Elevates Cargo Pants and Padded Prada Bag with Chunky White Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Elsa Hosk brought a sporty take to utilitarian style this week.

On Friday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel posed on Instagram in a new Stories post, wearing a pair of khaki cargo trousers. The wide-leg set was paired with a paneled biker jacket in hues of black, white and red from Sport Leather, giving it a “bikercore” twist. Her attire was finished with a set of coiled silver post earrings, as well as a padded white leather version of Prada’s $2,950 Moon shoulder bag.

Elsa Hosk poses on Instagram Stories on March 17, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Elsa Hosk/Instagram

“Friday lol!” Hosk simply captioned her story.

When it came to footwear, the Helsa founder finished her outfit with a pair of chunky white sneakers. Her style included paneled leather and mesh uppers, complete with lightly rounded toes and front laces. A set of thick ridged soles completed the pair with a retro finish, creating an easygoing, comfortable base for day-long wear.

Hosk’s sporty moment followed her appearance at Christian Louboutin’s 30th anniversary fashion show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, which she attended in a black leather belted coat, sheer tights and pointed-toe pumps.

Elsa Hosk attends “The Loubi Show” as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris on March 2, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Christian Loubo

Hosk’s shoe style is wide-ranging, varying from minimalist to bohemian. The model often wears embellished and versatile sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Mach & Mach, Saint Laurent, Manolo Blahnik and Aquazzura. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flat sandals, loafers and heeled boots from brands including Hermes, Piferi, Celine, Vanda Novak and Chanel. Hosk’s sneaker collection also includes a rotation of lace-up pairs from Adidas and New Balance. However, she’s also donned similar styles as the aforementioned from a range of affordable brands, including Vince Camuto, Schutz and PrettyLittleThing.

