Elsa Hosk Laces Into Fiery Red Dress & Loewe’s Nail Polish Heels for the New Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Elsa Hosk kicked off the new year in style this week — with a sleek shoe, to boot.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel posed against the windswept volcanic island of Saint Barthélemy on Monday, wearing a ruby red Fancì Club dress. As seen on Instagram, her $154 Lan spandex style featured a long-sleeved silhouette with an ankle-length skirt. A circular side and asymmetric sleeve cutout — each cinched by lace-up straps for a romantically tied appearance — finished the piece, which Hosk accessorized with a mini glossy black leather Lady Dior handbag and a deep red lip.

In her signature nonchalant style, Hosk’s caption simply consisted of the red heart and lipstick kiss emojis.

When it came to footwear, the Helsa founder opted to slip into a pair of Loewe mules. Hailing from Jonathan Anderson’s viral fall 2022 collection. Part of the “Objets Trouves” line — which accented versatile mules, sandals and pumps with heels shaped like flowers, cracked eggs, soap bars and more — Hosk’s $1,100 style featured thin soles with two thin upper straps, all crafted from smooth black leather. Giving the set enchanting whimsy were 3.15-inch heels crafted to look like glass bottles of red nail polish, adding a two-toned finish to Hosk’s ensemble.

Related Chloe Bailey Gleams in Sparkling Bikini With Bell-Sleeve Shrug & Metallic Mules Elsa Hosk Sun Bathes in a Crochet Loewe Watermelon Bikini and Geometric Thong Toed Sandals Elsa Hosk Gets Cozy In Shag Sweater With Maxi Skirt & Suede Boots With Family

Loewe’s nail polish-heeled mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Hosk’s stylish 2023 entry follows her chic streak throughout the fall and winter 2022 season — including her arrival with fellow Angel Jasmine Tookes to Vince Camuto’s fall 2022 collection launch in September, where she wore a sharp tweed jacket and jeans with crocodile-embossed boots.

Elsa Hosk attends Vince Camuto’s ‘Invincible’ fall 2022 collection launch in New York City on Sept. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Kaitlyn Chow/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Hosk’s shoe style is wide-ranging, varying from minimalist to bohemian. The model often wears embellished and versatile sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Mach & Mach, Saint Laurent, Manolo Blahnik and Aquazzura. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flat sandals, loafers and heeled boots from brands including Hermes, Piferi, Celine, Vanda Novak and Chanel. Hosk’s sneaker collection also includes a rotation of lace-up pairs from Adidas and New Balance. However, she’s also donned similar styles as the aforementioned from a range of affordable brands, including Vince Camuto, Schutz and PrettyLittleThing.

PHOTOS: Discover how Hosk and more stars embrace summer style in the gallery.