Elsa Hosk Masters Double Denim Styling with Her Daughter in Hermès Slide Sandals

Elsa Hosk gave double denim an effortless summer twist this weekend.

On Saturday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel posed on Instagram Stories in a range of new posts while outdoors with her daughter, Tuulikki Joan Daly. For the occasion, Hosk wore a light blue denim button-down shirt with a pointed collar and two abreast pockets, whose sleeves she rolled up to her elbows. The top was tucked into a pair of faintly darker faded denim jeans, cinched with a brown leather belt for a contemporary finish.

Elsa Hosk poses on Instagram Stories on April 22, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Elsa Hosk/Instagram

Hosk simply finished her outfit with a pair of black sunglasses.

When it came to footwear, the Helsa founder completed her ensemble with a pair of rounded Hermès slides. Her pair featured tiered thick black soles, topped by “H”-shaped brown leather toe straps. The set added a natural base to Hosk’s attire while remaining casual and effortless, similar to new trending pairs from brands including Tory Burch, Aerosoles, J/Slides and Dolce Vita.

Elsa Hosk poses on Instagram Stories on April 22, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Elsa Hosk/Instagram

Hosk’s shoe style is wide-ranging, varying from minimalist to bohemian. The model often wears embellished and versatile sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Mach & Mach, Saint Laurent, Manolo Blahnik and Aquazzura. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flat sandals, loafers and heeled boots from brands including Hermes, Piferi, Celine, Vanda Novak and Chanel. Hosk’s sneaker collection also includes a rotation of lace-up pairs from Adidas and New Balance. However, she’s also donned similar styles as the aforementioned from a range of affordable brands, including Vince Camuto, Schutz and PrettyLittleThing.

PHOTOS: Discover Elsa Hosk and more stars at Paris Fashion Week in the gallery.