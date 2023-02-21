Elsa Hosk Models Corduroy Suit & Chained Heels for Helsa’s ‘Eclectic Wear’ Drop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Elsa Hosk served effortlessly chic executive style for her latest Helsa collection this week.

On Monday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel posed on Instagram in suiting attire from her fourth Helsa drop, “Eclectic Wear.” Her ensemble featured a matching $398 double-breasted blazer and $198 miniskirt, each crafted from soft brown corduroy. The set was worn sans-top for a sleek effect and paired with chunky gold earrings and sheer tights for a retro, business-worthy finish.

When it came to footwear, the Helsa founder slipped into a pair of sleek Saint Laurent pumps. Her $995 Severine style featured glossy black patent leather uppers in a squared pointed-toed silhouette, accentuated with a covered 4.3-inch flared heel. Topping each toe were gold-toned metal cable chain links, providing the set with a dynamic, vintage-inspired finish to match Hosk’s newest Helsa line.

Saint Laurent’s Severine pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Helsa’s Drop 4 features an array of contemporary sporty and vintage-inspired pieces, including boxy blazers, slip and shirt dresses, button-down and sleeveless tops, cardigans and flared pants — plus plenty of mini and maxi skirts — in hues of brown, cream, pink and gray. Retailing from $168-$398, the new line is now available on Revolve’s website.

Hosk’s shoe style is wide-ranging, varying from minimalist to bohemian. The model often wears embellished and versatile sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Mach & Mach, Saint Laurent, Manolo Blahnik and Aquazzura. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flat sandals, loafers and heeled boots from brands including Hermes, Piferi, Celine, Vanda Novak and Chanel. Hosk’s sneaker collection also includes a rotation of lace-up pairs from Adidas and New Balance. However, she’s also donned similar styles as the aforementioned from a range of affordable brands, including Vince Camuto, Schutz and PrettyLittleThing.

