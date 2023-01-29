×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Elsa Hosk Cozies Up in Skinny Jeans, Shearling Coat and Manolo Blahnik Boots

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
ELSA
Revolve in the Hamptons: Celeb Style
Revolve in the Hamptons: Celeb Style
Revolve in the Hamptons: Celeb Style
Revolve in the Hamptons: Celeb Style
View Gallery 14 Images

198 (previously $Elsa Hosk was cozily dressed for the weekend.

On Sunday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel posed on Instagram in a chicly comfortable ensemble: a set of deep blue Bottega Veneta denim skinny jeans and a cream turtleneck sweater. The versatile pieces were layered with a $1,198  (previously $2,395) brown sheepskin coat from Sandro, featuring an oversized fit with soft shearling trim. Completing Hosk’s ensemble were dark rectangular Celine sunglasses, as well as a warm tobacco-brown leather version of Manu Atelier’s popular $500 Three Zipped baguette shoulder bag with gold zippers.

When it came to footwear, the Helsa founder slipped into a pair of sharp brown boots. Cast in a deep brown coffee hue, Hosk’s Manolo Blahnik style featured pointed toes with 2-3-inch stiletto heels. Faint fringe detailing accentuated the pair’s knee-high shafts for a bohemian finish, also bringing forth her outfit’s other brown tones as well.

Related

Soirée Scene: Raekwon Performs at Dover Street Market for the Awake NY x Asics Collab Release, Saks Celebrates Renovated Men's Floor With James Harden + More

Ayesha Curry Pairs Sleek Minidress With Orange Mesh Sandals for Date Night With Steph Curry

Chelsea Handler Pops in Blue Plunging Dress & Classic Pumps on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Hosk’s stylish 2023 entry follows her chic streak throughout the fall and winter 2022 season — including her arrival with fellow Angel Jasmine Tookes to Vince Camuto’s fall 2022 collection launch in September, where she wore a sharp tweed jacket and jeans with crocodile-embossed boots.

Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, Vince Camuto, brown boots, embossed boots, reptile boots, fall boots, knee high boots, block heel boots, green dress, midi dress, trench coat, navy jacket, tweed jacket, jeans, dark jeans, black jeans, fall fashion, fall style, Fall 2022 collection, collection launch, New York City
Jasmine Tookes and Elsa Hosk attend Vince Camuto’s ‘Invincible’ Fall 2022 collection launch in New York City on Sept. 22, 2022.
CREDIT: Kaitlyn Chow/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Hosk’s shoe style is wide-ranging, varying from minimalist to bohemian. The model often wears embellished and versatile sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Mach & Mach, Saint Laurent, Manolo Blahnik and Aquazzura. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flat sandals, loafers and heeled boots from brands including Hermes, Piferi, Celine, Vanda Novak and Chanel. Hosk’s sneaker collection also includes a rotation of lace-up pairs from Adidas and New Balance. However, she’s also donned similar styles as the aforementioned from a range of affordable brands, including Vince Camuto, Schutz and PrettyLittleThing.

PHOTOS: Discover how Hosk and more stars embrace summer style in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad