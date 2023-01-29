Elsa Hosk Cozies Up in Skinny Jeans, Shearling Coat and Manolo Blahnik Boots

198 (previously $Elsa Hosk was cozily dressed for the weekend.

On Sunday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel posed on Instagram in a chicly comfortable ensemble: a set of deep blue Bottega Veneta denim skinny jeans and a cream turtleneck sweater. The versatile pieces were layered with a $1,198 (previously $2,395) brown sheepskin coat from Sandro, featuring an oversized fit with soft shearling trim. Completing Hosk’s ensemble were dark rectangular Celine sunglasses, as well as a warm tobacco-brown leather version of Manu Atelier’s popular $500 Three Zipped baguette shoulder bag with gold zippers.

When it came to footwear, the Helsa founder slipped into a pair of sharp brown boots. Cast in a deep brown coffee hue, Hosk’s Manolo Blahnik style featured pointed toes with 2-3-inch stiletto heels. Faint fringe detailing accentuated the pair’s knee-high shafts for a bohemian finish, also bringing forth her outfit’s other brown tones as well.

Hosk’s stylish 2023 entry follows her chic streak throughout the fall and winter 2022 season — including her arrival with fellow Angel Jasmine Tookes to Vince Camuto’s fall 2022 collection launch in September, where she wore a sharp tweed jacket and jeans with crocodile-embossed boots.

Jasmine Tookes and Elsa Hosk attend Vince Camuto’s ‘Invincible’ Fall 2022 collection launch in New York City on Sept. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Kaitlyn Chow/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Hosk’s shoe style is wide-ranging, varying from minimalist to bohemian. The model often wears embellished and versatile sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Mach & Mach, Saint Laurent, Manolo Blahnik and Aquazzura. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flat sandals, loafers and heeled boots from brands including Hermes, Piferi, Celine, Vanda Novak and Chanel. Hosk’s sneaker collection also includes a rotation of lace-up pairs from Adidas and New Balance. However, she’s also donned similar styles as the aforementioned from a range of affordable brands, including Vince Camuto, Schutz and PrettyLittleThing.

