Ellen Pompeo Gleams in Black Dress and Bangles with Husband Chris Ivery at Atlantis The Royal Opening in Dubai

Ellen Pompeo was sharply dressed for the Atlantis The Royal hotel opening in Dubai, United Arab Emirates this weekend.

Pompeo arrived for the occasion — which included a concert from Beyoncé — with husband Chris Ivery, wearing an elegant black gown. Her high-necked knit attire featured long sleeves and a floor-length hem. Both sleeves were layered with large rounded gold, leather and stone-studded bangles for a dash of ’80s-inspired flair.

Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery attend the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, United Aram Emirates on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

Pompeo finished her outfit with large layered gold hoop earrings studded with sparkling crystal orbs. Her husband, Ivery, was also sharply dressed for the event in a classic black tuxedo, bow tie and glossy leather loafers. When it came to footwear, Pompeo’s shoes could not be seen due to her gown’s long hem. However, it’s likely the “Grey’s Anatomy” star’s outfit was finished with matching or complementary heeled sandals or pumps — two styles she’s frequently worn on past red carpets over the years.

Ellen Pompeo attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, United Aram Emirates on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

Beyoncé’s Atlantis The Royal performance served as the opening of Atlantis The Royal, a new high-end luxury building located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, deemed the “most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world.” The Royal includes numerous apartments, hotel rooms and suites totaling as high as 43 stories.

The moment notably marked Beyoncé’s first concert in over four years, which she was reportedly paid $24 million for. It also featured a star-studded guest list, including Ellen Pompeo, Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson, Liam Payne and Chloe and Halle Bailey.

