Elle Fanning Embraces Somber Dressing in 5-Inch Mary Jane Heels at Vivienne Westwood’s Memorial Service

Elle Fanning attended Dame Vivienne Westwood’s memorial service today. The legendary fashion designer, famous for spearheading the punk fashion movement, passed away in Clapham, South London on Dec. 29, 2022, at the age of 81.

Fanning left the service at Southwark Cathedral in London dressed in all-black attire. Her formal outfit featured a pleated black wool jacket with a belted waistline, long sleeves and a curved collar, layered atop a black knee-length dress. A veiled black pillbox hat and sheer tights completed Fanning’s outfit, along with a black leather top-handle clutch by Westwood herself.

Elle Fanning attends Dame Vivienne Westwood’s memorial service at Southwark Cathedral in London on Feb. 16, 2023. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Elle Fanning attends Dame Vivienne Westwood’s memorial service at Southwark Cathedral in London on Feb. 16, 2023. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Fanning paid homage to Westwood’s own love of platform heels with a pair of her own. Fanning’s set included satin uppers with pointed toes, front Mary Jane straps and thick, angled soles that created an asymmetric edge. Lightly flared heels totaling at least 5 inches in height boosted the formal pair with a sleek finish.

A closer look at Fanning’s pumps. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Dame Vivienne Westwood passed away on Dec. 29, 2022. The 81-year-old fashion designer, renowned for her punk aesthetics and passion for environmentalism that led the rock n’ roll movement of the late 1900s, was remembered with a memorial service in Southwark Cathedral in London in Feb. 2023.

The occasion brought forth a range of guests — many dressed in homage to Westwood — including Kate Moss, Marc Jacobs, Elle Fanning, Victoria Beckham, Christina Hendricks, Helena Bonham Carter, Dame Zandra Rhodes, Stormzy, Vanessa Redgrave, Nick Cave and Erdem Moralioglu. Performances were also done by Bobby Gillespie, Paloma Faith and Beth Ditto.

PHOTOS: Discover Vivienne Westwood over the years, from the 1970’s to the 2020’s.