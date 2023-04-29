Elle Fanning Pops in Red Slip Dress and Crystalized Pumps for ‘The Great’ Press

Elle Fanning brought vibrant style to her latest press tour for Hulu’s “The Great.” The satirical historical comedy, which Fanning stars in with Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox and Charity Wakefield, premieres on May 12.

While on Instagram, Fanning lounged with stylist Samantha McMillen prior to doing a round of press for the show in a vibrant outfit. The “Somewhere” star posed on a balcony for the occasion in a scarlet silk Vivetta slip dress, complete with pale lace trim. A pair of thin bows elevated the piece’s whimsical nature, complemented by matching tights, a thin gold Cartier bangle and frosted eye makeup by Erin Ayanian Monroe.

When it came to footwear, McMillen strapped Fanning into a matching pair of Vivetta pumps to finish her outfit. The “Super 8” actress’ style featured monochrome red uppers with pointed toes, buckled ankle straps and thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, instantly streamlining her attire. The pair was coated in red crystals for a sparkling finish, elevating Fanning’s outfit with a burst of sleek glamour.

Fanning has her go-to rotation of shoes for red carpets and appearances. Platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps are the “Maleficent” star’s usual pairs, hailing from brands like Miu Miu, Christian Louboutin and Marc Jacobs. In recent months, her feminine style has also gained a sleeker edge and amplified glamour from towering platform pumps and artsy heels by Cristahlea, Loewe and Mach & Mach.

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

