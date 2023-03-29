Elle Fanning Suits Up in Pinstriped Vest, Pants & 6-Inch Heels at THR’s Most Powerful Stylists Dinner

Elle Fanning at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists dinner on March 28 in Los Angeles.

Elle Fanning was sharply suited for the Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Stylists dinner in Hollywood, Calif.

On Tuesday night, the “Great” actress arrived with stylist and honoree Samantha McMillen to the affair, wearing a deep gray Stella McCartney ensemble.

Her attire featured a dapper button-up vest in a light gray pinstriped pattern, as well as a matching set of wide-leg trousers. The two-piece look brought a slick, modern approach to traditional tailoring and suiting, as it was worn sans shirt or blazer — instead only accessorized with a gleaming gold watch and bracelets.

Fanning was notably accompanied to the event by her sister, Dakota, who wore gold metallic heeled sandals with a cutout leather Loewe dress.

When it came to footwear, Fanning’s outfit was finished with a set of sharp black heels. Her smooth leather style featured triangular pointed toes, set atop thick platform soles. The set’s heels were hidden beneath her trouser hems, though — given similar pairs on the market, as well as those Fanning has worn in the past — they were likely completed with 6-inch heels to provide the “Girl from Plainville” star with a sky-high height boost.

The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo’s Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood event celebrated the magazine’s annual 25 Most Powerful Stylists list. Presented at Sunset Tower, guests including Elle Fanning, Megan Thee Stallion and Jodie Turner-Smith toasted fashion’s top celebrity stylists. The evening’s honorees included Erin Walsh, Law Roach, Molly Dickson and Warren Alfie Baker, as well as Rising Star and Social Star stylists including Chloe Takayanagi, Dani Michelle, Emma Morrison and Enrique Melendez.

