Elizabeth Olsen Pops in Yellow Suit & Sharp Pumps Ahead of ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Elizabeth Olsen brought sharp style to New York for an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

While in Manhattan on Wednesday, Olsen arrived at Colbert’s studios in a vibrant yellow Lafayette 148 suit. The “WandaVision” actress’ attire featured a lemon-hued blazer and matching trousers, layered atop a simple black blouse for a punchy statement. The actress’ outfit featured no jewelry, allowing its color and silhouette to take center stage.

Elizabeth Olsen arrives at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” studios in New York City on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

When it came to shoes, Olsen completed her outfit with a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The “In Secret” star’s style featured smooth black leather uppers, complete with triangular pointed toes. Thin stiletto heels likely totaling 3 to 4 inches in height finished the classic pair with a sharp height boost, similar to current styles on the market from brands including Christian Louboutin, Schutz, Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren.

A closer look at Olsen’s pumps. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

While speaking with Cobert, Olsen changed into a red jumpsuit and gold earrings to discuss her new HBO show “Love & Death,” as well as her love of acting and fear of roller coasters.

“I love, love, love getting to do this job, especially when you’re with people who care a lot about it. But I do think it would be fun to do something where there’s, like, a beginning and an ending that you’re in control of,” Olsen said during her interview, which you can view below on YouTube.

Olsen’s footwear choices are often contemporary and streamlined within her fashion journey with stylist Elizabeth Stewart. On the red carpet, the “Kodachrome” actress can frequently be seen in pointed-toe pumps in a range of neutral and jewel-toned hues by Dior, Sophia Webster and Le Silla. Olsen’s also been seen in sleek sandals from Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Miu Miu as well. Aside from sharp heels, she can be spotted in Khaite sandals and Tod’s loafers when off-duty.

