Elizabeth Olsen Shines in Liquid Bronze Dress, Blazer & Hidden Platforms at Hennessy Paradis Party

By Aaron Royce
Celebrities on the Front Row at Kate Spade New York
Celebrities on the Front Row at Kate Spade New York
Celebrities on the Front Row at Kate Spade New York
Elizabeth Olsen was formally outfitted for Hennessy Paradis’ newest campaign party, held in Joshua Tree. The star was one of many celebrity guests at a dinner in California toasting the brand’s new “Paradis(e) Is On Earth” campaign with Alicia Keys, in addition to Swizz Beatz, Gabrielle Union and Stella Maxwell.

The “WandaVision” actress arrived at Kellogg Doolittle House for the occasion on Tuesday night, wearing a sweeping liquid bronze dress. Her floor-length gown featured a shimmering bronze texture with a draped silhouette, lending the maximalist piece a bohemian ease. Draped atop was a classic black blazer, giving Olsen’s outfit a nonchalant twist.

Elizabeth Olsen attends Hennessy Paradis’ “Paradis(e) Is On Earth” campaign party at Kellogg Doolittle House in Joshua Tree, Calif. on Feb. 7, 2023.
CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

The “In Secret” star simply finished her ensemble with gold hoop earrings, as well as several rings.

When it came to shoes, Olsen finished her outfit with a pair of platform-soled shoes. Though the pair’s material and shape were uncertain, they did appear to feature a thick base for an added height boost. Whatever their style, the pair’s neutral black tone certainly provided a clean, smooth base for Olsen’s textured gown to take center stage during the occasion.

Troue Sivan, Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Keys, Gabrielle Union, Moses Sumney, Hennessy, party, dinner, Joshua Tree, Hennessy Paradis
(L-R): Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Keys, Gabrielle Union and Moses Sumney attend Hennessy Paradis’ “Paradis(e) Is On Earth” campaign party at Kellogg Doolittle House in Joshua Tree, Calif. on Feb. 7, 2023.
CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Olsen’s footwear choices are often contemporary and streamlined within her fashion journey with stylist Elizabeth Stewart. On the red carpet, the “Kodachrome” actress can frequently be seen in pointed-toe pumps in a range of neutral and jewel-toned hues by Dior, Sophia Webster and Le Silla. Olsen’s also been seen in sleek sandals from Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Miu Miu as well. Aside from sharp heels, she can be spotted in Khaite sandals, Alice sneakers and Tod’s loafers when off-duty.

