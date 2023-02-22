Elizabeth Banks Gleams in Gold Sequins & 6-Inch Versace Heels at ‘Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Elizabeth Banks brought sky-high style to the premiere of her latest film, “Cocaine Bear.” The dark comedy action film, which Banks directed and stars Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson and the late Ray Liotta, will be released in theaters on Feb. 24.

Banks hit the red carpet in Los Angeles on Tuesday night for the occasion, wearing a sequined Alaïa dress. Designed by Pieter Mulier for the brand’s spring 2023 collection, her ensemble featured a sleeveless silhouette with a mini-length hem, which flowed by her sides in a long split train. The entire piece was coated in layered metallic gold paillette sequins, which transformed into silver near its hem for a two-toned finish.

Elizabeth Banks attends the “Cocaine Bear” premiere in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Layered over sheer black tights, Banks‘ ensemble was finished with gleaming tiered earrings, a twisted knot ring and knotted bow ring crafted from 18-karat gold and diamond, all from Tiffany & Co.

(L-R): Keri Russell and Elizabeth Banks attend the “Cocaine Bear” premiere in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to footwear, Banks strapped into a towering set of Versace pumps. Her $1,825 Aevitas style — one of the brand’s most viral in recent months — featured double-stacked platform soles with pointed toes crafted from glossy black leather. Giving the set a dynamic finish were three thin gold-buckled ankle straps for a gladiator-like effect, as well as thick 6.29-inch block heels.

Versace’s Aevitas platform pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Versace

Banks’ shoe styles are often sharp and sleek. The “Pitch Perfect” producer regularly wears embellished and jewel-toned sandals, pumps and platforms from a range of brands, including Le Silla, Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin. She’s also worn similar styles from affordable brands, including Aldo. For casual occasions, Banks can be seen in sneakers from Nike and Adidas, as well.

