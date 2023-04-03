×
A Look Back at Melania Trump’s Easter Weekend 2019 Outfit at Mar-A-Lago

By Aaron Royce
As Easter nears, we’re looking back at celebrity style moments over the years in the weekend leading up to the spring holiday. One such moment includes Melania Trump’s trip to Mar-a-Lago, held to celebrate Easter in 2019.

While stepping off Air Force One with then-U.S. president Donald Trump at the Palm Beach International Airport, Melania was sharply outfitted in a white Michael Kors Collection sheath dress. Her knee-length piece featured a scoop-neck silhouette crafted from stretchy bouclé, which she layered beneath a light cream Adam Lippes coat covered in a delicate multicolored floral print.

Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Easter, Mar-a-Lago, Christian Louboutin, heels, high heels, pumps, orange pumps, So Kate pumps
Donald and Melania Trump step from Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport to spend Easter weekend at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Fl. on April 18, 2019.
CREDIT: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald, meanwhile, arrived for Easter weekend in a dark blue suit, white shirt and long red tie.

When it came to footwear, Melania finished her outfit with a pair of dark Saint Laurent sunglasses, as well as a slick pair of Christian Louboutin pumps for a pop of color. Her now sold-out So Kate style featured pointed toes and closed counters with 5-inch stiletto heels, all crafted from smooth sunset-orange suede. The vibrant pair added a bright pop of color to Trump’s otherwise neutral attire, proving on-theme for a springtime weekend holiday.

Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Easter, Mar-a-Lago, Christian Louboutin, heels, high heels, pumps, orange pumps, So Kate pumps
A closer look at Melania’s pumps.
CREDIT: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Easter, Mar-a-Lago, Christian Louboutin, heels, high heels, pumps, orange pumps, So Kate pumps
Donald and Melania Trump step from Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport to spend Easter weekend at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Fl. on April 18, 2019.
CREDIT: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Where shoes are concerned, Trump regularly wears single-toned footwear. She can often be seen in pointed-toe pumps and flats in hues of black and white from her go-to brand, Christian Louboutin. However, the former first lady also dons similar styles from Alaïa, Roger Vivier and Dior as well. For bolder statements, Trump sports footwear in patterns like zebra stripes, pinstripes or plaids from luxury labels including Manolo Blahnik.

