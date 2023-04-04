Dylan Mulvaney Channels ‘The Wizard of Oz’ in Sparkling Red Shoes & Chic Jumpsuit at Miscast23 Concert

Dylan Mulvaney attended the annual Miscast23 concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday night in New York City.

The TikTok influencer and trans activist donned a red jumpsuit complete with a billowing train. The convertible bow-adorned silk faille jumpsuit features a sweetheart neckline, intricate bodice and a straight-leg fit.

Dylan Mulvaney attends Miscast23 at Hammerstein Ballroom on April 3, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Mulvaney went retro in the glam department with vibrant red lipstick and a pinup-like hairstyle. The simple accessories — matching diamond necklace and earrings — paired beautifully with her white manicured fingernails.

On her feet, Mulvaney selected “The Wizard of Oz”-inspired red pumps with embellishments all over. The pair, set on a stiletto heel, was designed for ultimate versatility. The sleek silhouette was made up of mixed materials with a closed pointy toe at the center.

When it comes to Mulvaney’s footwear philosophy, her styles are often sharp and chic. The Broadway actress regularly wears pointed-toe pumps, mules and platform sandals in a range of colors from brands, including Jimmy Choo. She’s also become a rising star in the fashion world, collaborating and attending fashion shows for brands including Kate Spade New York and Stella McCartney.

The Miscast23 was also attended by “Camelot” player Jordan Donica, Jordan E. Cooper from “Ain’t No Mo’,” Jose Llana from “Here Lies Love,” NaTasha Yvette Williams from “Some Like It Hot and “West Side Story” Golden Globe winner Rachel Ziegler.

