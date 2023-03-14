TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Pops in White Pumps to Talk ‘365 Days of Girlhood’ on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

TikTok influencer and trans rights activist Dylan Mulvaney was thinking pink while appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday.

Mulvaney spoke with Barrymore on the show to discuss her new live-streamed show “Dylan Mulvaney’s Day 365 Live!” at the Rainbow Room in New York City. The event featured a live variety show named after Mulvaney’s “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series, celebrating Mulvaney’s first year of womanhood — with all proceeds going to The Trevor Project.

Mulvaney met Barrymore in a vibrant pink outfit. Her ensemble featured a sleeveless minidress in hues of magenta, fuchsia and bubblegum pink, covered in 3D embroidered flowers for a garden-worthy effect.

Gleaming pink crystal and sequin accents brought the piece added glamour, which Mulvaney further accessorized with sparkling pink hoop earrings and matching eyeshadow.

When it came to footwear, Mulvaney sharply finished her outfit with a pair of pointed-toe pumps. Her style featured smooth white leather uppers, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. A set of cylindrical heels totaling at least 3 inches in height finished the pair with a sharp height boost, remaining whimsical and formal for the occasion.

During her interview with Barrymore, Mulvaney discussed the evening’s variety show, as well as her advice for those on gender-transitioning journeys similar to her own.

“You know yourself better than anyone does, and please hold onto your favorite parts of yourself. I let a lot of my favorite parts go as a child and as a teen, and I’m now trying to find them again. I’ve found a lot of them this past year, and I’ve shared those things, but if I was able to hold onto those even earlier, I think the possibilities are limitless. Try to hold onto those things, ’cause you know yourself,” Mulvaney shared in her interview, which you can watch below on YouTube.

Mulvaney’s penchant for pink was also seen at her show that evening, where she arrived in a strapless Christian Siriano gown with a black velvet bodice and dramatic pink tulle skirt.

Dylan Mulvaney attends her “Day 365 Live!” show at The Rainbow Room in New York City on March 13, 2023. CREDIT: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Mulvaney’s styles are often sharp and chic. The Broadway actress regularly wears pointed-toe pumps, mules and platform sandals in a range of colors from brands including Jimmy Choo. She’s also become a rising star in the fashion world, collaborating and attending fashion shows for brands including Kate Spade New York and Stella McCartney.

