Dua Lipa Suits Up in Sharp Pumps to Celebrate UK Mother’s Day With YSL Beauty

Dua Lipa meant business while celebrating Mother’s Day in the UK.

In a new video with YSL Beauty on Instagram, the singer was sharply suited to share her favorite memories, gifts and what she’s thankful for from her mother, Anesa Lipa.

During the clip, the Grammy Award-winning musician was seated in a full Saint Laurent outfit, featuring a black tuxedo with a boxy blazer and slim-fitting trousers. The set was layered with a low-cut top for a sleek appearance, and accessorized by a gleaming gold ring, earrings and braided bracelet.

“Sending my warmest greetings to all the Mum’s out there! Happy Mother’s Day!” the singer captioned the video.

For footwear, the 2022 Footwear News Award winner slipped on a pair of sharp pumps to finish her outfit. Lipa’s style included smooth black patent leather uppers coated with a glossy sheen, complete with triangular pointed toes. A set of thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the pair with a sharp height boost, bringing a classic finish to her suiting ensemble.

The Mother’s Day moment followed Lipa’s outing in New York City earlier this month, where she wore a black suede jacket and pleated miniskirt with pointed-toe boots, a cutout Ferragamo shoulder bag and bottle of Essential water.

Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson are seen in New York City, New York on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

