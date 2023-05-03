Dua Lipa Takes a Style Note From Anne Hathaway Post-Met Gala in Versace Minidress & Bow-Embellished Heels

Dua Lipa was spotted out in New York yesterday a day after her attendance at the 2023 Met Gala. The singer was wearing a little black dress very familiar to Anne Hathaway, who chose the same style for her appearance at Versace’s fall 2023 fashion show in March.

The “Levitating” songstress stepped out post-Met in a striking leather look comprised of a shiny black minidress with a round bodice and an embossed crocodile texture in a bodycon fit.

Dua Lipa is seen in the Upper East Side on May 02, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

The daring dress was worn underneath a matching black leather bomber jacket which also featured crocodile embossment with wide sleeves, zipper closures and a slouchy and casual composition.

Anne Hathaway at the Versace fall 2023 fashion show held at Pacific Design Center on March 9, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

On the accessory front, Lipa toted a black leather shoulder bag from Bottega Veneta with shiny gold hardware worn in tandem with a coordinating gold chain necklace and dangling chain earrings from Tiffany & Co. Rounding out her look, the hitmaker sported black Chanel sunglasses and slicked her dark tresses back and out of her face into an effortless updo.

Dua Lipa is seen in the Upper East Side on May 02, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

As for footwear, Lipa donned shiny black leather pointed-toe pumps, also from Versace, with dainty bow detailing and high-shine gold hardware on the toes.

A closer look at Dua Lipa’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

For her look at the 2023 Met Gala, the performer wore a vintage tweed Chanel gown originally worn by Claudia Schiffer for the French brand’s fall 1992 collection. The gown was worn with silver metallic Chanel heels. Lipa was a co-chair for this year’s Met alongside Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer, Michaela Coal and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Dua Lipa at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York, New York. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

