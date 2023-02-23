Dua Lipa Embraces Visible Lingerie Trend in Sheer Lace Dress & 6-Inch Heels at GCDS’ Fall 2023 MFW Show

Dua Lipa took a daring approach to dressing for GCDS’ fall 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week.

Arriving in the front row in Milan to take in Giuliano Calza’s latest designs on Thursday afternoon, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in one of her most risqué outfits to date. Her ensemble for the occasion consisted of a black silk bra and briefs, layered beneath a sheer black dress. The backless piece included a high neckline, long gloved sleeves and flowing skirt, all crafted with a spaced swirling lace pattern.

Dua Lipa attends GCDS’ fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Lipa’s ensemble exuded further romance through her accessories: a set of swinging silver drop earrings, glossy red manicure and a matching heart-shaped clutch with a chunky silver chain handle.

When it came to shoes, Lipa’s attire was finished with a set of sky-high platform pumps. Her black patent set included glossy pointed-toe uppers with rounded counters and ankle straps, as well as thick platform soles. Soaring heels totaling at least 6 inches in height finished the pair with a dynamic base, cementing her outfit as a true head-to-toe statement.

A closer look at Lipa’s platforms. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Lipa’s ensemble is her latest from Milan, following the black collared dress and loafers she wore to Prada’s fall 2023 fashion show earlier in the day.

Dua Lipa attends Prada fall 2023 show on Feb. 23, 2023 in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images for Prada

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Fendi, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

