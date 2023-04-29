Dua Lipa Sees Spots in Polka-Dotted Black and White Blazer and Matching Pumps Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala

Dua Lipa was spotted catching a Broadway show in New York yesterday, only days away from the 2023 Met Gala. Lipa was named one of the co-chairs for this years Met along with Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Michaela Coel.

For the outing, the “Physical” songstress was clad in a black and white polka-dot blazer in an oversized style comprised of strong structured shoulders in a boxy fit. The printed jacket was worn overtop a breezy white button-down shirt. On the bottom, the hitmaker channeled casual cool girl vibes in slouchy light wash high-waisted “mom” jeans.

Dua Lipa out in New York on April 28, 2023. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

On the accessories front, Lipa donned thin black 90s-style sunglasses which she wore with large gold hoops and coordinating chain necklaces. As for her hair, the “Don’t Stop Now” singer gathered her dark tresses into a braided updo, worn slicked back and out of her face.

Matching her blazer, Lipa stepped out in black and white polka-dotted pumps. The whimsical footwear was constructed of shiny leather uppers and comprised of sharp pointed-toes sat atop thin 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels, giving the performer a small boost. Pointed pumps have become a go-to for Lipa as of late, worn in many colors and styles in a range of situations from casual to formal.

A closer look at Dua Lipa’s shoes. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

Dua Lipa out in New York on April 28, 2023. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.