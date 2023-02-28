Dua Lipa Revives the ’80s in Hooded Jumpsuit & Pointy Heels at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Dua Lipa delivered a dynamic ’80s statement at Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Lipa arrived to the show in Paris to take in Anthony Vaccarello’s latest designs for the French luxury brand on Tuesday. For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician’s ensemble featured a black hooded jumpsuit from Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 collection: a black jumpsuit with a twisted halter bodice and hooded top, similar to styles seen in the 1980s. Lipa’s attire was layered with a thin black buckled belt and black leather overcoat, as well as large matching sunglasses and rounded gold and crystal post earrings.

Dua Lipa attends Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 CREDIT: Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Lipa simply finished her ensemble with a classic pair of pointed-toe pumps. Though the “Cold Heart” singer’s style couldn’t be fully viewed beneath her coat’s long hem, it did appear to include triangular black leather toes and closed counters. Given Saint Laurent’s styles on the market and the shoe’s traditional shape, it was likely finished with thin 4 to 5-inch stiletto heels — certainly no feat for Lipa, who regularly wears footwear with heels totaling up to 8 inches tall.

Related Blackpink's Jisoo Packs a Punch in Purple Dress & Classic Sandals at Dior's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Gal Gadot Goes Boho-Chic in Lace Dress & Equestrian Boots for Dior's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Charlize Theron Embodies Bohemian Glamour in Fringed Dress & Lace Combat Boots at Dior's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

A closer look at Lipa’s heels. CREDIT: Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The pair also hailed from Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 collection — though, on the runway, Lipa’s jumpsuit and coat (look 35, to be exact) were paired with gold bracelets and heeled toe-loop sandals.

A model walks in Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 fashion show. CREDIT: Saint Laurent