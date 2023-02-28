Dua Lipa Bings Back the ’80s in Hooded Jumpsuit & Pointy Heels at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Dua Lipa delivered a dynamic ’80s statement at Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.
Lipa arrived to the show in Paris to take in Anthony Vaccarello’s latest designs for the French luxury brand on Tuesday. For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician’s ensemble featured a black hooded jumpsuit from Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 collection: a black jumpsuit with a twisted halter bodice and hooded top, similar to styles seen in the 1980s. Lipa’s attire was layered with a thin black buckled belt and black leather overcoat, as well as large matching sunglasses and rounded gold and crystal post earrings.
When it came to shoes, Lipa simply finished her ensemble with a classic pair of pointed-toe pumps. Though the “Cold Heart” singer’s style couldn’t be fully viewed beneath her coat’s long hem, it did appear to include triangular black leather toes and closed counters. Given Saint Laurent’s styles on the market and the shoe’s traditional shape, it was likely finished with thin 4 to 5-inch stiletto heels — certainly no feat for Lipa, who regularly wears footwear with heels totaling up to 8 inches tall.
The pair also hailed from Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 collection — though, on the runway, Lipa’s jumpsuit and coat (look 35, to be exact) were paired with gold bracelets and heeled toe-loop sandals.
Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.