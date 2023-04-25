Dua Lipa Teases New Music in Pastels, Y2K Dsquared2 Handbag and Chunky Loafers

Dua Lipa brought colorful stye to her latest music recording sessions.

On Monday, Lipa posed in a new photo dump on Instagram. The Grammy Award-winning musician’s attire featured a pastel yellow coat with a split hem, paired with a black baseball cap. Her ensemble was finished with a vintage chain-accented Dsquared2 handbag, bringing the look a Y2K-worthy twist.

When it came to footwear, the 2022 Footwear News Award winner appeared to wear a pair of chunky loafers. Her style featured black leather uppers with thick soles, paired with white socks for a preppy appearance. Other outfits included a yellow button-down and black leather maxi skirt, a green and blue-striped sweater and blue jeans, and multicolored striped sweater, rounding out her vintage-inspired attire with a whimsical finish.

Lipa’s attire marked her latest colorful fashion moment this season. In March, the musician virally wore a blue and red outfit from Burberry’s fall 2023 collection, as well as its corresponding faux fur-topped pumps. The viral moment — soon following the British brand’s same fall runway show — made her the first celebrity to wear the collection.

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

